|
|
|
GRAHAM (nee Jakeman) On 9th October 2019 at her home after a long illness bravely borne,
Wendy
aged 71 years
of Halton.
A loving Mother, Partner, Sister, Sister-In-Law, Aunty, Great-Aunty and a good friend to so many.
The Funeral Service will take place at St Wilfrids Church, Halton,
on Wednesday 23rd October at 1.00pm. Followed by interment
in Halton Burial Ground.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Care North Lancashire and South Cumbria c/o
the Funeral Director.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX.
Tel: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 18, 2019