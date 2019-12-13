Home

KAY Victor Thomas Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 6th December.
Beloved husband of Jean,
a treasured father,
grandfather and a dear brother.
A funeral service will take place at St Paul's Church, Scotforth, on Thursday 19th December at 10.30am followed by interment
at Scotforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations to either the
British Lung Foundation or
St John's Hospice, c/o
Preston, Ireland & Bowker,
20 Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX.
Tel 0152464023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 13, 2019
