Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
14:30
St Paul's Church
Scotforth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Guenault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Guenault

Notice Condolences

Tony Guenault Notice
Professor Tony Guénault On Wednesday 30th October 2019, peacefully in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary with family around him. Tony, aged 82 years, dearly loved husband of Joan, much loved father of Mark, Paul and Rebecca, grandfather of Rebecca, Chris, Connor, Lily, Evie, Martha, Dan, Matt and Sam and great grandfather of Leana and Ezekiel.
There will be a private family service of committal on
Friday 15th November followed by a service of Celebration of Tony's Life, at St Paul's Church, Scotforth at 2.30pm to which all are welcome. Please do not feel
you must wear black!
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Tony will go to Samaritans (Lancaster and District) and St Paul's Church, Scotforth c/o Funeral Directors Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX Tel 01524 64023.
Cheques can be made payable to them or to one of the two charities.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -