Professor Tony Guénault On Wednesday 30th October 2019, peacefully in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary with family around him. Tony, aged 82 years, dearly loved husband of Joan, much loved father of Mark, Paul and Rebecca, grandfather of Rebecca, Chris, Connor, Lily, Evie, Martha, Dan, Matt and Sam and great grandfather of Leana and Ezekiel.
There will be a private family service of committal on
Friday 15th November followed by a service of Celebration of Tony's Life, at St Paul's Church, Scotforth at 2.30pm to which all are welcome. Please do not feel
you must wear black!
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Tony will go to Samaritans (Lancaster and District) and St Paul's Church, Scotforth c/o Funeral Directors Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX Tel 01524 64023.
Cheques can be made payable to them or to one of the two charities.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 8, 2019