Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
09:30
Beetham Hall Crematorium
Tony Ghorst Notice
GHORST Tony Aged 76 years
Passed away on 8th March 2019.
The much loved Husband of the late Shirley, loving Dad of Collette, Darren & Tina, special Grandad, Great-Grandad and a good friend of many.
Funeral service to be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Friday 22nd March at 9.30am.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care via the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, Ascension House, Copy Lane, Caton LA2 9QZ Tel: 01524 770886
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019
