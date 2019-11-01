|
Angus Tony George Passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family on Saturday 26th October 2019 aged 78.
Beloved Husband of Joan, Father to Suzanne and Ian, Father-in-law to Ken and Hazel, loving Grandad to Paul, Sonia, Laura, Natalie and Sam, and proud Great-Grandad to Sophia and Olivia. He was much loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
The funeral will take place at Lancaster Crematorium on Tuesday 12th November at 11:30am. Family flowers only,
any donations please send
to Cancer Research UK.
For any enquiries, please contact:
J Mason and Son
01524 65304
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 1, 2019