Morecambe & Heysham
102 Sefton Road
Morecambe, Lancashire LA3 1UD
01524 415787
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
15:30
Beetham Hall Crematorium
Milnthorpe
Toni Taylor Notice
TAYLOR (Formerly Peters) On 16th February 2019 in
St. John's Hospice, Toni,
aged 62 years.
The loving wife of David,
dearly loved mum of Brian and Stuart, stepmum of Joe and Carly and a much loved grandma of
Evie and Oliver.
The funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium, Milnthorpe on
Wednesday 27th February at 3:30pm.
No flowers by request, donations if desired are for St. John's Hospice c/o Morecambe and Heysham Funeral Service, 102 Sefton Road, Morecambe, LA3 1UD.
Tel. 415787
Toni requests that you dress like you're going out on a
Saturday night.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 22, 2019
