|
|
|
GALLOWAY Timothy Hugh Peacefully on
Wednesday, 9th October 2019
at Hillcroft Carnforth,
aged 59 years.
Loving husband of Elizabeth,
dear son of Joan and the late Stan and a much loved brother,
uncle and great uncle.
Funeral service at
Beetham Hall Crematorium on Tuesday, 22nd October at 2 p.m. Family flowers only, please. Donations in his memory, if desired, for Salvation Army (Carnforth Corps) may be sent c/o.
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth. LA5 9LS.
Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 18, 2019