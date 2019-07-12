Home

Thomas Sutton

Notice

Thomas Sutton Notice
Sutton Thomas
(Dennis) On the 29th June, peacefully at Hillcroft Nursing Home, Galgate, aged 88 years.

Beloved husband of the late Joan, much loved dad of Ruth and brother to Rita.

He will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.

Funeral service will take place at
Beetham Hall Crematorium
on Tuesday 16 th July at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Macmillan Cancer Support or Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity c/o

Fishwicks Funeral Services,
Beetham Hall, Beetham, LA7 7BQ,
Tel. 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 12, 2019
