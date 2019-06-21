|
PYE On 16th June 2019,
peacefully in
Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
THOMAS 'MARSLAND'
aged 83 years of Quernmore.
The dearly loved husband of Elizabeth, loving father of Judith and Andrew, also a much
loved grandad, great grandad
and father in law.
Funeral service and interment
will take place at
Quernmore Methodist Chapel on
Friday 28th June 2019 at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of 'Marsland' may be given to
St. John's Hospice.
c/o and all enquiries to
A.J.Wainman,
Funeral Director,
Cockerham,
LA2 0EF.
Tel - 01524 791347.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 21, 2019
