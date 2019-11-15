Home

Thomas Brennand Notice
Brennand Thomas Abrose Tom of Ingleton passed away peacefully in the
Ingleborough Nursing home
on November 11th, aged 91 years.

Beloved husband of the late Alice,
and a loving dad and grandad.
Tom will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.

A service of remembrance
and thanksgiving will
be held at Ingleton Methodist Church,
on Thursday 21st November at 11.30am preceded by interment in Ingleton Cemetery at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please but donations in his memory will
be divided between
Wensleydale Evangelical Church, Ingleton Evangelical Church
and Caring for Life, Leeds which can be left at the service or c/o

B & W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton,
Carnforth LA6 3FX
Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 15, 2019
