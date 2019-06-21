|
ALTHAM THOMAS CARR Of Mill Bank Farm, Sellet Mill, Whittington sadly passed away peacefully at home on the
15th June 2019, aged 76 years.
Loving husband of Tina,
dearly loved father of James and Rick, Father-in-law to Naomi, Grandad of Antonia, Molly, Maria and Thomas. Brother to Elizabeth, Mary and Isabella.
His funeral will take place at
St Mary's, Kirkby Lonsdale on Thursday 27th June at 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Christie Charity Fund, c/o Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham Hall, Beetham, Milnthorpe, LA7 7BQ.
Tel. 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 21, 2019
