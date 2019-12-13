|
|
|
SHADE On 2nd December 2019
suddenly at home,
Terence (Terry)
aged 74 years of Halton.
The beloved husband of Ruth, loving dad of Graham,
father-in-law of Wendy and a
much loved grandad,
great grandad, brother and
good friend to many.
The funeral service will take
place at St. Wilfrid's Church,
Halton on Wednesday 18th December at 1.00pm followed
by interment in Halton Burial Ground, flowers welcome or if preferred donations to the
British Lung Foundation c/o
the Funeral Directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX.
Tel; 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 13, 2019