HOWARTH Susan
(Sue) Susan Howarth (née Holme) of Ingleton and formerly of Austwick, sadly passed away on 15th July
in RLI aged 66 years.
A dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, Sue will be greatly missed
by all family and friends.
Sue was a teacher in Lancaster (Ripley) and Burnley (Towneley).
A celebration of Sue's life will be held at St Mary's Church, Ingleton on Friday 26th July at 11 am, followed by private committal
at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium at 2.30 pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired are for Macmillan Cancer Support.
c/o B & W Funerals,
39 Main Street, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3EH
Tel: 015242 41293.
