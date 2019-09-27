|
Bunn Susan Alex, Lisa and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, kind messages of sympathy and for donations received to
Cruse Bereavement Care and
St Michael's Church, Cockerham during the sad bereavement
of their mother Susan,
to Rev Gary Lewis for his prayers and comforting service,
the Barn at Scorton for the lovely buffet and to Andrew Wainmain
for all his help and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 27, 2019