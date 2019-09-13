Home

A J Wainman Funeral Directors
29 & 12 Main Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA2 0EF
01524 791347
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00
St. Michael's Church, Cockerham
Susan Bunn Notice
BUNN (née Sandham)
On Sept 4th 2019,
in Royal Preston Hospital,
Susan Mary, aged 65 years,
of Catterall, Garstang.
The dearly loved wife of
the late Barry James Bunn,
loving mother of Lisa and Alex, devoted grandmother of Ellis, Pippa and Adalyn, step daughter of Brenda and sister of
James and Rhonda.
Funeral service and interment at
St. Michael's Church, Cockerham
on Friday 20th Sept 2019 at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Susan may be given to
'Cruse Bereavement Care'
All enquiries to
A. J. Wainman Funeral Director,
Cockerham, LA2 0EF.
Tel. 01524 791347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 13, 2019
