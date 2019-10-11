Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Steven Bennett Notice
Bennett Steven John Peacefully in the
Sands Care Home, aged 59 years.
The dear son of the late Stan and Joan, much loved brother of Christine, Andrea and Susan, brother-in-law of Peter, a loving uncle and friend to many.
His funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Monday,
14th October 2019 at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be made for St. John's Hospice
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel 01524 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019
