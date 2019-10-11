|
|
|
Bennett Steven John Peacefully in the
Sands Care Home, aged 59 years.
The dear son of the late Stan and Joan, much loved brother of Christine, Andrea and Susan, brother-in-law of Peter, a loving uncle and friend to many.
His funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Monday,
14th October 2019 at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be made for St. John's Hospice
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel 01524 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019