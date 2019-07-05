Resources More Obituaries for Stephen Potter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stephen Potter

Notice POTTER Stephen Barbara, Faye, Amy and young Jack would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for all their cards, donations and kind messages with the loss of Stephen.

We would like to make special thanks to Dr Chrissy Hunt and everyone at the Sedbergh Health Centre, without their support and kindness this journey would have been more difficult for the family.

We would like to thank Mr Nakas, thoracic surgeon, and all the staff at the Glenfield Hospital Leicester, who gave Stephen hope and more time with his beloved family.

Also Dr Watts, for the support and encouragement she gave to Stephen.

A special thanks goes to a very special person, Graham Skilling, who gave Stephen a perfect service and we thank him with all our hearts. Thanks go to Liam and all at Fishwicks Funeral Service who are unbelievable in their kindness and compassion and take great care of our loved one and it eases the pain.

Lastly, to all who have made donations to Mesothelioma UK, a very big thank you.

We cannot help Stephen now but with your help maybe one day they will find a way to stop so many dying of this dreadful disease and maybe find a cure. Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 5, 2019