Stephen James Notice
JAMES Stephen Andrew It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Stephen, who was taken too soon, having sadly passed away shortly after arriving at St Johns Hospice on
4th July 2019, aged 50.

Loving Husband of Jill and a wonderful Dad to Hannah and Lucy. Son of Pauline and Derek, Son-in-law of Pauline and the late Bryan and also a friend to many.

His Funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Thursday 18th July at 3.30 p.m.

Please wear yellow in
memory of Stephen.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired,
to St. Johns Hospice
and Cancer Care.

All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1XQ 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 12, 2019
