COWARD Stephanie Jane Passed away on 21st September 2019 aged 64 years, after a courageous fight against cancer.
Precious and devoted mother of Gabriel Myles, very dear daughter of Kitty and the late Nelson, loving older sister of Catherine and the late Myles, auntie of Francesca,
Myles, Lydia and Saffron.
Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Kirkby Lonsdale on Monday 7th October at 2pm, followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
to St Marys Church c/o
The Funeral Directors.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster, LA1 1RX Tel 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 27, 2019