Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
14:00
St Mary's Church
Kirkby Lonsdale
Stephanie Coward Notice
COWARD Stephanie Jane Passed away on 21st September 2019 aged 64 years, after a courageous fight against cancer.

Precious and devoted mother of Gabriel Myles, very dear daughter of Kitty and the late Nelson, loving older sister of Catherine and the late Myles, auntie of Francesca,
Myles, Lydia and Saffron.

Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Kirkby Lonsdale on Monday 7th October at 2pm, followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
to St Marys Church c/o
The Funeral Directors.

Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster, LA1 1RX Tel 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 27, 2019
