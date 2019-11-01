Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Parkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Parkinson

Notice Condolences

Stanley Parkinson Notice
PARKINSON Stanley
'Stan' Stan died on October 25th 2019.
Darling husband of
Christine and the late Joyce.
Champion Dad of Barbara and Grandsons Andrew and Lewis.
Respected Brother-in-Law of Sheila and a much loved Uncle.
Friend to many.
Funeral service 11am
Tuesday 19th November 2019,
St Peter's Church, Quernmore followed by cremation at 12.30pm, Lancaster and
Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Dementia Care and the Royal British Legion
Enquiries: Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster.
Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -