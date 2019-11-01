|
|
|
PARKINSON Stanley
'Stan' Stan died on October 25th 2019.
Darling husband of
Christine and the late Joyce.
Champion Dad of Barbara and Grandsons Andrew and Lewis.
Respected Brother-in-Law of Sheila and a much loved Uncle.
Friend to many.
Funeral service 11am
Tuesday 19th November 2019,
St Peter's Church, Quernmore followed by cremation at 12.30pm, Lancaster and
Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Dementia Care and the Royal British Legion
Enquiries: Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster.
Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 1, 2019