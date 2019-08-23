Home

Temple Simon Ernest William Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 14th August 2019 aged 68 years.

Much loved husband to Sally,
father to Simone, Natalie,
Charlotte and Sophie,
grandfather, brother and friend.

The funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium,
Friday 30th August at 3.30pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to CancerCare c/o
the funeral directors
J Mason and Dons, 19 Moor Lane, Lancaster, Telephone 0152465304.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 23, 2019
