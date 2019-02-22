Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Simon Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simon Fletcher

Notice Condolences

Simon Fletcher Notice
FLETCHER Simon George Suddenly at his home in Lancaster aged 38 years, late of Crosthwaite.
Dearly loved son of Chris and the late Anne, loving brother of Alison, a much loved nephew to Gill and friend to many.
Service and cremation will take place at Lancaster Crematorium
on a day and time to be arranged. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to jdrf.org.uk.
(type 1 diabetes research).
All enquiries to
A.G. Clarke, The Ashes,
Cartmel Fell. LA11 6NU.
Tel 015395 31481
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.