FLETCHER Simon George Suddenly at his home in Lancaster aged 38 years, late of Crosthwaite.
Dearly loved son of Chris and the late Anne, loving brother of Alison, a much loved nephew to Gill and friend to many.
Service and cremation will take place at Lancaster Crematorium
on a day and time to be arranged. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to jdrf.org.uk.
(type 1 diabetes research).
All enquiries to
A.G. Clarke, The Ashes,
Cartmel Fell. LA11 6NU.
Tel 015395 31481
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 22, 2019
