Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00
St Margaret's Church
Hornby
View Map
Shirley Buller Notice
BULLER (nee Churm)
Shirley Of Farleton near Lancaster,
died peacefully at home on
16th March 2019, aged 83 years. Much loved wife of the late Noel. Memorial Service at St Margaret's Church, Hornby on Tuesday, 9th April at 12 noon following private cremation. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, for CancerCare at Slynedales may
be sent c/o. Alan M. Fawcett,
Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth. LA5 9LS.
Tel:. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 22, 2019
