Walling Sheila Our beautiful Mum passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on 1st June 2019,
aged 72 years.
Sheila was an adored Mother to Helen, Karen and Anna. Loyal and loving wife to Graham, Nana to
8 amazing Grandchildren, Sister, Auntie and a Friend to all
who knew her.
Service to take place on Wednesday 12th June at 11.30am at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium. All enquiries to Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, Ascension House, Copy Lane, Caton LA2 9QZ Tel: 01524 770886
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 7, 2019
