Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Sheila Spence Notice
SPENCE Sheila On Tuesday 5th March 2019, suddenly at home,
Sheila, aged 89 years.
Much loved mum of Ross,
Donna and Yvonne, dearest
grandma and great grandma.
The funeral service will take place
at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Wednesday
20th March at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are for the P.D.S.A c/o the Funeral Directors.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster, LA1 1RX
Tel: (01524) 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019
