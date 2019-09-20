|
SCALES Sheila
(nee PEEL) Passed away peacefully at the R.L.I. on 8th September, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of Alan, loving mother of Linda and Sandra, mother-in-law to Paul and Murdo, nan to Natalie, Kirk, Nathan and Zoe and their partners Jamie, Stef, Rosie and Martyn and great-nan to Jack, Ava and Eli.
Funeral service to take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Monday 30th September at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations to Kidney Research UK or British Heart Foundation
c/o Fishwicks Funeral Services, Beetham Hall, Beetham, Milnthorpe, LA7 7BA
Tel: 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 20, 2019