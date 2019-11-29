Home

MOUNSEY Sandra Maria
(née Beattie) Peacefully at home on
Tuesday, 26th November, 2019
aged 74 years.
Dearly loved wife of John,
mum to Shirley, Carol and Kevin,
mother in law to Andy,
Chris and Agi, grandma to
Ashleigh and Liam and
great-grandma to Oscar and Edie.
Funeral service and interment to be arranged. Donations, if desired, for St. John's Hospice and enquiries to Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth, LA5 9LS.
Tel 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019
