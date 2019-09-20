Home

ANDERSON Sally (Sarah) Passed away peacefully with
family around her on
6th of September 2019.
Aged 67.
Sally fought a good fight with cancer with strength of faith.
Sally will be sorely missed by many especially her son Steven and daughter Nicola.
The funeral service at
St. Thomas Church, Lancaster on Thursday the 26th at 2pm followed by smaller service at
Lancaster crematorium at 3.30.
No flowers please; Donations instead to St. Johns Hospice Lancaster.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 20, 2019
