|
|
|
HARRISON On 26th September 2019,
peacefully in St Johns Hospice,
Roy aged 87 years of Skerton.
Beloved husband of
the late Edith Mary Harrison
and a loving dad, grandad
and great grandad, who will
be sadly missed by all his family.
The funeral service will take place
at St Lukes Church, Skerton on
Tuesday 8th October at 10.30am
followed by interment
in Skerton Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or if preferred
donations to St Johns Hospice
c/o The Funeral Directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX Tel 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 4, 2019