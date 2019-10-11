|
|
|
WALKER Ronald John
(Rocket Ron) On Sunday, 6th October, 2019 peacefully in hospital
aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of Dorothy, dear father of Helga and Vernon, father in law of Julie and much loved "GAGA" of Lexi.
Funeral service at Christ Church, Carnforth on Wednesday,
16th October at 2 p.m. prior to interment at Carnforth Cemetery.
Enquiries c/o. Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth. LA5 9LS.
Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019