Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan M Fawcett Funeral Directors
120 Kellet Road
Carnforth, Lancashire LA5 9LS
01524 733048
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
14:00
Christ Church
Carnforth
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Carnforth Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Walker

Notice Condolences

Ronald Walker Notice
WALKER Ronald John
(Rocket Ron) On Sunday, 6th October, 2019 peacefully in hospital
aged 81 years.

Dearly loved husband of Dorothy, dear father of Helga and Vernon, father in law of Julie and much loved "GAGA" of Lexi.

Funeral service at Christ Church, Carnforth on Wednesday,
16th October at 2 p.m. prior to interment at Carnforth Cemetery.

Enquiries c/o. Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth. LA5 9LS.
Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.