STUDHOLME On Friday 18th October, 2019, Ronald (Ron)
passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family,
aged 74 years.
Loving Husband to Janice;
much loved Dad, Brother, Granddad, Father-in-Law and a friend to many.
The service will take place on Thursday 31st October, 4.30pm at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Ron's memory are being collected for St. Johns Hospice and The Marie Curie Nurses and will be gratefully received by funeral directors:
J Mason and Son,
19 Moor Lane, Lancaster,
LA1 1QD.
Tel: 01524 65304.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 25, 2019