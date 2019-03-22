|
|
|
BARGH Ron Aged 86. Formerly of
Claughton Hall Farm.
Passed away on
Thursday 14th March 2019
at Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
The much loved Husband of Anne, loving Dad of Ellen & Isaac
& a good friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium
on Monday 1st April at 11am.
A Celebration of Ron's life service at Brookhouse Methodist Church at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, to Royal Lancaster Infirmary Stroke Unit.
All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, Ascension House, Copy Lane,
Caton, LA2 9QZ
Tel: 01524 770886
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More