Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00
Beetham Hall Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:30
Brookhouse Methodist Church
Ron Bargh Notice
BARGH Ron Aged 86. Formerly of
Claughton Hall Farm.
Passed away on
Thursday 14th March 2019
at Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
The much loved Husband of Anne, loving Dad of Ellen & Isaac
& a good friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium
on Monday 1st April at 11am.
A Celebration of Ron's life service at Brookhouse Methodist Church at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, to Royal Lancaster Infirmary Stroke Unit.
All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, Ascension House, Copy Lane,
Caton, LA2 9QZ
Tel: 01524 770886
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 22, 2019
