|
|
|
AITCHISON Roland Of Ingleton died peacefully on Sunday 23rd June in the RLI,
aged 89 years.
Much loved husband of Norah
and loving father of Paul.
Roly will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
The Funeral service will be held
on Wednesday 3rd July at
St Mary's Church, Ingleton at 11am followed by committal at
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, are for
Ingleton Bowling Club which may be left at the service or C/O
B&W Funerals, 39 Main Street, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3EH
Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 28, 2019