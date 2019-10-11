Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Mace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Mace

Notice

Roger Mace Notice
MACE Joyce, Jonathan, Elizabeth and Thomas would like to thank everyone for their cards, messages, kind words and support following Roger's death.
Many thanks to St John's Hospice and Hospice at Home for their sympathetic and gentle care. Thanks also to all who have given donations to the Hospice in his memory. And to everyone who helped to make his funeral service a real celebration of his life and a true reflection of who he was.
He would have loved it.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.