MACE Joyce, Jonathan, Elizabeth and Thomas would like to thank everyone for their cards, messages, kind words and support following Roger's death.
Many thanks to St John's Hospice and Hospice at Home for their sympathetic and gentle care. Thanks also to all who have given donations to the Hospice in his memory. And to everyone who helped to make his funeral service a real celebration of his life and a true reflection of who he was.
He would have loved it.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019