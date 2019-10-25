Home

Roger Ball

Notice Condolences

Roger Ball Notice
BALL Roger Stephen Passed away peacefully at home
surrounded by his loving family
on Monday 14th October 2019,
aged 76 years.
Former Agricultural Manager
for NatWest Bank in Garstang.
Dearly loved husband of Jean.
Much loved dad of Simon,
Vanessa and Solomon.
Cherished grandad of
Oliver and Harry.
Funeral service will be held at
Beetham Hall Crematorium on
Monday 28th October at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired can be made
in memory of Roger to benefit
the special research group at
Clatterbridge Cancer Centre.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 25, 2019
