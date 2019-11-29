|
WHITE Robert Peacefully at Hillcroft Nursing Home, Carnforth on
Wednesday, 20th November, 2019, aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of Jean, devoted father of Judith, Alan, Steven and the late Kathryn, father in law of Christine and Diane and the
late Tony and a loving grandfather and great grandfather.
Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Friday, 6th December at
3.30 p.m. Bright clothing preferred. No flowers please, by request. Donations, if wished, for Ataxia UK may be sent c/o.
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth. LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019