Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert White

Notice Condolences

Robert White Notice
WHITE Robert Peacefully at Hillcroft Nursing Home, Carnforth on
Wednesday, 20th November, 2019, aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of Jean, devoted father of Judith, Alan, Steven and the late Kathryn, father in law of Christine and Diane and the
late Tony and a loving grandfather and great grandfather.
Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Friday, 6th December at
3.30 p.m. Bright clothing preferred. No flowers please, by request. Donations, if wished, for Ataxia UK may be sent c/o.
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth. LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -