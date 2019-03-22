|
|
|
Hunter On Tuesday 12th March 2019, peacefully in the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
Robert (Bob), aged 73 years.
Loving husband of the late Brenda, much loved dad of Tracy and Leon and dear brother-in-law, greatly loved grandad of Joey and Harry and great-grandad to Nellie.
The funeral service will take place at St. Luke's Church, Skerton on Friday 29th March at 11.00am, followed by interment in
Skerton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St. Johns Hospice c/o
the funeral directors.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster, LA1 1RX,
Tel. 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More