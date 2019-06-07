|
|
|
HARRISON Robert Edward
(Ted) Aged 90 years,
of Winmarleigh.
The dearly loved husband
of the late Tess,
loving father of Christine and John,
father-in-law of
Andrew and Karen,
devoted grandad of Michelle,
Helen, Nicola and Michael.
Passed away on Thursday
30th May 2019, in Hospital.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St Mary and St Michael's
RC Church, Garstang on
Friday 14th June 2019 at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be given
to St Mary and St Michael's RC Church via the Funeral Director.
Robert & Kathryn Caunce,
Ascension Funerals,
5-6 Pringle Court,
Thomas's Weind, Garstang
PR3 LN Tel: 01995 605548
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 7, 2019
