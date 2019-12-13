Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gillow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gillow

Notice

Robert Gillow Notice
GILLOW Robert Janet, Michael and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and former colleagues of Robert for their kind messages,
cards of condolence and donations
for St John's Hospice
during their recent, sad and sudden bereavement.
They would particularly like to thank Nursing and Care staff at Hillcroft Nursing Home, Slyne for their unfailing care of Robert.
Their grateful thanks also to
Julie Howarth, Funeral Celebrant, for the beautifully conducted service and David Wood of
Preston Ireland Bowker for the dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -