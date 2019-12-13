|
|
|
GILLOW Robert Janet, Michael and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and former colleagues of Robert for their kind messages,
cards of condolence and donations
for St John's Hospice
during their recent, sad and sudden bereavement.
They would particularly like to thank Nursing and Care staff at Hillcroft Nursing Home, Slyne for their unfailing care of Robert.
Their grateful thanks also to
Julie Howarth, Funeral Celebrant, for the beautifully conducted service and David Wood of
Preston Ireland Bowker for the dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 13, 2019