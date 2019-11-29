|
|
|
GILLOW On 22nd November 2019 suddenly at Hillcroft Nursing Home, Slyne, Robert aged 77 years.
The dearly loved husband of Janet, much loved father of Michael, father in law of Nichola,
loving grandad of Callum and Scarlett and a very dear brother. The funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium, date and time to be arranged. Family flowers only please, donations to
St John's Hospice.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster LA1 1RX
Tel: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019