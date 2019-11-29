Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gillow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gillow

Notice Condolences

Robert Gillow Notice
GILLOW On 22nd November 2019 suddenly at Hillcroft Nursing Home, Slyne, Robert aged 77 years.
The dearly loved husband of Janet, much loved father of Michael, father in law of Nichola,
loving grandad of Callum and Scarlett and a very dear brother. The funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium, date and time to be arranged. Family flowers only please, donations to
St John's Hospice.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster LA1 1RX
Tel: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -