CADMAN Robert Andrew (Andrew) On Sunday, 20th October, 2019 peacefully at Whitelow House Nursing Home, Morecambe,
aged 88 years.
Former Schoolmaster at
Rossall School, Fleetwood
and a dedicated birdwatcher.
Funeral service at St. Cuthbert's Church, Over Kellet on Monday, 11th November at 2.30 p.m.
prior to Committal at Beetham Hall Crematorium. Donations in his memory, if desired, for the R.S.P.B. or P.C.C. of Over Kellet may be sent c/o. Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Rd, Carnforth. LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 1, 2019
