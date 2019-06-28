|
|
|
BARLOW On 24th June 2019, in
hospital and of Roecroft Farm,
Robert
'Bob'
Aged 85 years
Beloved husband of the late SARAH 'Sally',
very dear father of Colin and
Sheila, Robert and Joanne, a devoted grandad to Charlotte, Laura, Christina and Katherine
and a very dear brother.
'Lifes work done, lovingly reunited with Sally who died
30th April 2019'.
Funeral Service and Interment
will be held at St Michael &
All Angels Parish Church, Croston on Monday 1st July 2019 at 11:am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research and
St Michael & All Angel
Parish Church c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 28, 2019