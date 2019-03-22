|
BARBER Robert
Formerly of
Far Waterslack Farm, Silverdale Trisha, Susan and family would like to thank all friends and family who attended Bob's funeral service, and for all the cards, flowers and other expressions of condolence received at this sad time.
Also, thank you to everyone who made a donation in Bob's memory to the Blackpool Victoria Hospital and Cove House, Silverdale.
Special thanks go to the paramedics, staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital A&E and the Acute Medical Unit for their care of Bob during his short illness.
Also to Moons Funeral Service,
Great Eccleston for their dignified funeral arrangements, to the
Rev Jim Williams for his kind words and comforting service and
The Midland Hotel, Morecambe for their excellent refreshments.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 22, 2019
