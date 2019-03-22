Resources More Obituaries for Robert Barber Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Barber

Notice BARBER Robert

Formerly of

Far Waterslack Farm, Silverdale Trisha, Susan and family would like to thank all friends and family who attended Bob's funeral service, and for all the cards, flowers and other expressions of condolence received at this sad time.

Also, thank you to everyone who made a donation in Bob's memory to the Blackpool Victoria Hospital and Cove House, Silverdale.



Special thanks go to the paramedics, staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital A&E and the Acute Medical Unit for their care of Bob during his short illness.

Also to Moons Funeral Service,

Great Eccleston for their dignified funeral arrangements, to the

Rev Jim Williams for his kind words and comforting service and

The Midland Hotel, Morecambe for their excellent refreshments. Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 22, 2019