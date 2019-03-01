Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moons Funeral Service (Great Eccleston)
Raikes Road
Preston, Lancashire PR3 0YA
01995 672328
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
14:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Barber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Barber

Notice Condolences

Robert Barber Notice
BARBER Robert On Friday 22nd February 2019, Bob , aged 96, passed away.
Loving husband of the late Edna and much loved Dad and Grandpa. Bob will be missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral service will be held at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium at 2.30pm on Thursday 7th March.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in Bob's memory for Blackpool Victoria Hospital Acute Medical Unit and Cove House Residential Care Home, Silverdale are most welcome.
These can be left at the service,
or c/o Moons Funeral Service, Raikes Road, Great Eccleston.
PR3 0YA.
Telephone: 01995 672328.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.