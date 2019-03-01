|
BARBER Robert On Friday 22nd February 2019, Bob , aged 96, passed away.
Loving husband of the late Edna and much loved Dad and Grandpa. Bob will be missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium at 2.30pm on Thursday 7th March.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in Bob's memory for Blackpool Victoria Hospital Acute Medical Unit and Cove House Residential Care Home, Silverdale are most welcome.
These can be left at the service,
or c/o Moons Funeral Service, Raikes Road, Great Eccleston.
PR3 0YA.
Telephone: 01995 672328.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
