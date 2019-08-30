Home

B&W Funerals
39 Main Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA6 3EH
01524 241293
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
12:30
Beetham Hall Crematorium
Richard Wright Notice
WRIGHT Richard James
(Ricky) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Tuesday 20th August 2019,
aged 73, of Caton,
formerly of Bentham.
Much loved husband of Hazel,
a dear brother, uncle and a
very good friend to many.
Ricky will be sadly missed by
all family, friends and all
who knew him.
Funeral service will be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Monday 2nd September 2019
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired are for St John's Hospice.
All enquiries C/O B&W Funerals,
39 Main Street, Ingleton LA6 3EH Tel: 015242 41293
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 30, 2019
