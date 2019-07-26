Home

Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
13:00
Ingleton Methodist Chapel
RICHARDSON Richard Edward Ted, of Ingleton, died at home on Thursday 18th July,
aged 80 years.
Husband of the late Joan, father of the late Geoff, a much loved father, grandad & uncle.
Ted will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
A service of thanksgiving will be held at Ingleton Methodist Chapel on Monday 29th July at 1pm, followed by interment in
Ingleton Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations to charities of Ted's choice. C/O
B&W Funerals, 39 Main Street, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3EH Tele:015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 26, 2019
