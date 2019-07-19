Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan M Fawcett Funeral Directors
120 Kellet Road
Carnforth, Lancashire LA5 9LS
01524 733048
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00
Beetham Hall Crematorium LA7 7BQ
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gudgeon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Gudgeon

Notice Condolences

Richard Gudgeon Notice
GUDGEON Richard
(Dick) On Wednesday 10th July 2019,
in hospital, aged 77 years.
Formerly of Bentham.
Dearly loved husband of Kath and a much loved father and grandad.
Funeral service at
Beetham Hall Crematorium
LA7 7BQ on Tuesday
23rd July at 11 am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in his memory,
if desired, for Ronald McDonald House Charities c/o.
Alan M Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth.
LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices