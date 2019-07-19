|
|
|
GUDGEON Richard
(Dick) On Wednesday 10th July 2019,
in hospital, aged 77 years.
Formerly of Bentham.
Dearly loved husband of Kath and a much loved father and grandad.
Funeral service at
Beetham Hall Crematorium
LA7 7BQ on Tuesday
23rd July at 11 am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in his memory,
if desired, for Ronald McDonald House Charities c/o.
Alan M Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth.
LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 19, 2019